Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 759.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $241,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

