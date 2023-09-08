Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Downgraded by Cormark to “Market Perform”

Cormark cut shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EGTYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eguana Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
