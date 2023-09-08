Efforce Price Down 2% This Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $397,017.03 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

