Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Head to Head Survey

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 2 3 0 2.14 Oddity Tech 0 5 2 0 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care.

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.87 $98.60 million $2.25 17.07 Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.39 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 5.19% 9.15% 3.65% Oddity Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Oddity Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.