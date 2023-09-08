Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.