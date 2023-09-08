Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
