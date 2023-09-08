Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVM opened at $8.51 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

