Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

