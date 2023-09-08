DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Sells $3,920,006.86 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raj Ratnakar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 25th, Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

