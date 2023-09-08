DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Sells $3,920,006.86 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raj Ratnakar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

