Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report released on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

