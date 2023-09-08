Douglas D. Clark Buys 14,228 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 14,228 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,358.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 802,785 shares in the company, valued at $979,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CURO Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $1.13 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.81 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. As a group, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
