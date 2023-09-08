dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 69.10 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £256.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

