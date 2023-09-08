Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Doma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Doma stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Doma has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 213.50% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

