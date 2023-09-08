Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $82.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

