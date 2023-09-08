DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of -0.13. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $8,354,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DHT by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile



DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

