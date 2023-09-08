Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

