Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) vs. Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.11%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

This table compares Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $545.84 million 0.48 $89.12 million $0.58 7.53 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 6.94% 28.95% 11.67% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Global Fashion Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, dress shirts, and suits; and vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

