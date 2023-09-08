Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
