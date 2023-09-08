Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $36.32 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00010145 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $7,476.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,817.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00242109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00742498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00549100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00117480 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,865,883 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

