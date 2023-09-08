Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $33.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.75 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

