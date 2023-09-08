David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,772 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of LUNG opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $20.86.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 927,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Articles
