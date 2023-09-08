David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,772 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 927,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.