Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe Sells 100,000 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

DAR stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

