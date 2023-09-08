Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Critical Review

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 14,292.32%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 228.89%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.01 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.01 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.40 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.19

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies



Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

