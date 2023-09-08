CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

