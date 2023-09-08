CSFB Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$29.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

