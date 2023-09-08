Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Critical Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($20.12) -0.04 Victrex $421.88 million 3.88 $97.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -384.90% -139.85% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victrex beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

