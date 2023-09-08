Critical Review: Total Energy Services (TOTZF) & Its Peers

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Total Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Total Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Total Energy Services pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Total Energy Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Total Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Total Energy Services Competitors 243 1299 1829 132 2.53

Profitability

Total Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 29.02%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Total Energy Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Total Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Total Energy Services Competitors -0.83% -6.12% 2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Total Energy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Total Energy Services N/A N/A 4.84 Total Energy Services Competitors $843.30 million $13.77 million 88.72

Total Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Total Energy Services. Total Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Total Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc. provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies. The Rentals and Transportation Services segment provides drilling, completion and production rental equipment, and oilfield transportation services in western Canada and in the United States. The Compression and Process Services segment offers gas compression services; and designs and packages skid style compressors and proprietary trailer-mounted compressors under the NOMAD brand in Canada and the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Mexico. The Well Servicing segment offers well services under Savanna brand. Total Energy Services Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

