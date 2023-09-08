Critical Review: Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) versus ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) and Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Silex Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.15 $111.93 million $1.46 17.10 Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -13.30

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Silex Systems. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Silex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Silex Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Silex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 8.32% 6.68% 3.74% Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Silex Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

