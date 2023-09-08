Critical Contrast: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.99 $194.26 million $2.64 4.07 AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ready Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ready Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 40.49% 9.24% 1.56% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ready Capital beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

