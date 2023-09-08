Critical Contrast: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) vs. Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and Kingfisher’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.39 $298.20 million $2.67 35.82 Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.34 $577.21 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.55% 16.94% 6.60% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 1 8 8 0 2.41 Kingfisher 0 2 1 0 2.33

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $104.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Kingfisher on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

