Critical Analysis: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKMF) and Its Competitors

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors 708 2163 3983 108 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 71.90%. Given Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors -1.11% -17.37% 1.81%

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of C$64.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 27,101.6%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.6% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors $8.30 billion $810.12 million -182.56

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk peers beat Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, very small aperture terminal, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; property development and management; trading service related to information and technology, multimedia, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

