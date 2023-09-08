Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $105.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CL King from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of CBRL opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $74.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

