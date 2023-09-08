Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.41.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Corteva has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.