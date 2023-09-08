Cormark Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

CWB stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$29.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

