Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNM opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200,632 shares of company stock valued at $485,414,404 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

