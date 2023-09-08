Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock worth $485,414,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Amundi grew its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

