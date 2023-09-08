Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $72,380.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50.

On Monday, August 7th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

