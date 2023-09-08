ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

CNVVY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

