Contrasting NorthWestern (NWE) & The Competition

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NorthWestern to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NorthWestern and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13 NorthWestern Competitors 431 2194 1561 7 2.27

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $55.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 14.76%. Given NorthWestern’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% NorthWestern Competitors 6.98% 6.32% 2.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NorthWestern pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 65.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion $183.01 million 16.73 NorthWestern Competitors $10.79 billion $674.35 million 11.81

NorthWestern’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NorthWestern competitors beat NorthWestern on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

