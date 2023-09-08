Contrasting Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 10.68% 7.71% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Santa Clarita and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $582.03 million 2.71 $196.29 million $2.15 17.74

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

