Contrasting ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $101.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech $890,000.00 267.47 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tritium DCFC and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 113.07%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Tritium DCFC.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

