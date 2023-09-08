Contrasting California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 22.50% 13.78% 1.18% Macatawa Bank 37.13% 17.65% 1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California BanCorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.74 $21.11 million $2.86 6.50 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.29 $34.73 million $1.29 7.07

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California BanCorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

California BanCorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Macatawa Bank has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats California BanCorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.