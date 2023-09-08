Contrasting AON (NYSE:AON) & Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AON and Reliance Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 9 3 0 2.15 Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AON currently has a consensus target price of $341.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Reliance Global Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than AON.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 20.78% -1,312.86% 8.60% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AON and Reliance Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $12.48 billion 5.44 $2.59 billion $12.84 26.04 Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

AON beats Reliance Global Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

