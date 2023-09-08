Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.