Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

