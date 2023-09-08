Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
NYSE:LODE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
