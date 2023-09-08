Comparing Reply (OTC:RPYTF) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reply and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reply 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leidos 0 4 5 0 2.56

Leidos has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Reply.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.7% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reply and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reply N/A N/A N/A Leidos 4.77% 20.97% 7.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reply and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reply N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $14.40 billion 0.91 $693.00 million $5.12 18.70

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Reply.

Summary

Leidos beats Reply on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The company concepts, designs and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus Reply, a solution for cloud-based Industrial Internet of Thing operations; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard. In addition, the company provides Sonar Reply, a solution for data-driven trend research; TamTamy, an enterprise social network solution for communication, collaboration, and education through social media; Ticuro Reply, a platform solution for the connection of digital healthcare, Lea Reply, platform designed for making supply chains and agile to be connected, and X-RAIS Reply, an artificial intelligence solution to support radiological diagnosis. It serves automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and government, manufacturing, retail, and telco and media industries. Reply S.p.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

