Comparing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iron Mountain and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.52%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 9.42% 116.19% 3.81% Gladstone Land 13.69% 1.72% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iron Mountain and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.64 $556.98 million $1.30 48.96 Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.09 $4.71 million ($0.31) -48.90

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Iron Mountain pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -177.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.