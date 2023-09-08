Comparing First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.69
|10.06
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|$454.15 million
|2.22
|$74.75 million
|$0.67
|16.79
Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
67.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|12.23%
|9.91%
|3.13%
Summary
Armada Hoffler Properties beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.