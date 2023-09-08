Comparing Fast Retailing (FRCOY) & The Competition

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fast Retailing to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Fast Retailing pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fast Retailing pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Retailing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A 0.23 Fast Retailing Competitors $1.64 billion $99.30 million 614.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fast Retailing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Retailing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Fast Retailing Competitors -1.71% 11.44% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fast Retailing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fast Retailing Competitors 158 512 696 7 2.40

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Fast Retailing’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Retailing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fast Retailing competitors beat Fast Retailing on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

