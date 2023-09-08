Comparing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 1 0 0 0 1.00

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Cepton.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 9.65% -160.26% 13.51% Cepton -804.94% -783.92% -77.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.55 $390.00 million ($1.31) -5.80 Cepton $7.43 million 9.61 $9.38 million ($0.39) -1.16

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Cepton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

