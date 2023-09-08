Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

